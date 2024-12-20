Global Digital Pathology Market Set For 17.8% Growth, Reaching $2.41 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Pathology Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seize The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The digital pathology market has experienced robust growth in the historical period. It is estimated to surge from $1.07 billion in 2023 to $1.26 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. This growth can be largely attributed to multiple factors, including the rapid rise in the elderly population, an increase in medical errors and healthcare facilities, the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, and the unprecedented global pandemic, COVID-19.

What is Projected for the Digital Pathology Market in the Coming Years?

In the forecast period, the digital pathology market is expected to witness substantial growth, escalating to $2.41 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 17.8%. This growth can predominantly be attributed to factors like the increasing adoption of digital devices, supportive government initiatives, aging population, and evolving global health concerns. Major trends in this period include the utilization of artificial intelligence for enhancing automation, cloud technology for simplifying digital pathology deployments, digital imaging, and video streaming technology. Partnerships for expanding products and heavy investment in research and development R&D activities also bolster market growth.

Gain comprehensive insights with a detailed sample report:



What Main Factors Drive the Growth of the Digital Pathology Market?

A significant driver of the digital pathology market is the increased prevalence of cancer. The benefits of digital pathology in accelerating diagnosis and treatment have made it increasingly sought after in tending to cancer cases. The American Cancer Society's 2021 report highlighted that 1.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2020. The rise in cancer cases, coupled with a growing elderly population and unhealthy lifestyles, underscore the demand for digital pathology. This system enhances the ease of access to images and pertinent information, thereby expediting diagnosis.

Secure the full report now for quick delivery:

Which Key Players Currently Dominate the Digital Pathology Market?

Key players operating in the digital pathology market include Danaher Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, 3DHISTECH Ltd, and Olympus Corporation. Companies like Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm A/S, Indica Labs Inc, Sectra AB, Leica Biosystems, and Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp are also making significant strides in the market. The market is further complemented by players such as Inspirata Inc, PathAI, Aiforia Technologies, Proscia, Ibex Medical Analytics, Better Doc, among others.

How is the Digital Pathology Market Segmented?

The digital pathology market can be segmented into various categories. By product, it includes scanners, software, storage, and communication systems. By type, the market is divided into human pathology and veterinary pathology. It is further segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. Lastly, by application, it is divided into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, and training & education.

How Does the Digital Pathology Market Vary by Region?

In 2023, North America stood as the largest regional player in the digital pathology market. Asia-Pacific came in second. The digital pathology market report covers several regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports across 27 industries, throughout 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, comprehensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: ](

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: ](

YouTube: ](

Global Market Model: global-market-model](global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.