Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Allu Arjun Movie Enters 3Rd Week With A Bang, Already Past ₹6.4 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 collection Day 16: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has emerged as the highest grossing Indian movie as its performance remains unchallenged with a net collection of ₹6.4 crore on Friday, as per early estimates provided by tracker Sacnilk at 6:20 pm.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, minted ₹990.6 crore net during its 15-day run in theatres, amid a slight slowdown in its performance over the past few days. On Day 16, it crossed ₹997 crore mark.

Its makers, in a post on Instagram said that the movie collected ₹632.50 crores net at the Hindi Box Office, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

A day before, the Telugu action-drama film witnessed 14.11 percent dip in its collection and raked in ₹17.65 crore net, making its weekend collection to total to a whopping ₹264.8 crore net.

Film trade analyst Taran adarsh in a post on X said,“'PUSHPA 2' IS NOW THE HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... MARCHES TOWARDS ₹ 700 CR MARK... Yes, #Pushpa2 claims the No. 1 spot [on Day 15]... Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #Stree2, secures the title of the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time.”

Taran Adarsh pointed out that the film crossed lifetime business of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.

Sukumar directorial film , which was released on December 5, collected ₹725.8 crore net during its first week after, minting ₹164.25 crore net on its opening day. Its star cast features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj alongside lead actors.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection

15 Days Worldwide Collection - ₹1416.40 crore

15 Days Overseas Collection - ₹235 crore

15 Days India Gross Collection - ₹1181.4 crore

Produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, it became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,508 crore gross mark in worldwide collection within 14 days. To achieve ₹1,000 crore gross mark, Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days while Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.