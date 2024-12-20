Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Allu Arjun Movie Enters 3Rd Week With A Bang, Already Past ₹6.4 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 16: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has emerged as the highest grossing Indian movie as its performance remains unchallenged with a net collection of ₹6.4 crore on Friday, as per early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk at 6:20 pm.
The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, minted ₹990.6 crore net during its 15-day run in theatres, amid a slight slowdown in its performance over the past few days. On Day 16, it crossed ₹997 crore mark. Also Read
Its makers, in a post on Instagram said that the movie collected ₹632.50 crores net at the Hindi Box Office, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Also Read
A day before, the Telugu action-drama film witnessed 14.11 percent dip in its collection and raked in ₹17.65 crore net, making its weekend collection to total to a whopping ₹264.8 crore net.
Film trade analyst Taran adarsh in a post on X said,“'PUSHPA 2' IS NOW THE HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... MARCHES TOWARDS ₹ 700 CR MARK... Yes, #Pushpa2 claims the No. 1 spot [on Day 15]... Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #Stree2, secures the title of the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time.”
Taran Adarsh pointed out that the film crossed lifetime business of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. Also Read
Sukumar directorial film , which was released on December 5, collected ₹725.8 crore net during its first week after, minting ₹164.25 crore net on its opening day. Its star cast features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj alongside lead actors.
Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection
15 Days Worldwide Collection - ₹1416.40 crore
15 Days Overseas Collection - ₹235 crore
15 Days India Gross Collection - ₹1181.4 crore
Produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, it became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,508 crore gross mark in worldwide collection within 14 days. To achieve ₹1,000 crore gross mark, Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days while Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.
