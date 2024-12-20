Russian PM Mishustin Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev
12/20/2024 8:08:58 AM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of
his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
On behalf of the government of the Russian Federation and
personally, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your
birthday.
I would like to highlight your significant contribution to the
development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, founded on the
principles of friendship, partnership, and alliance. To implement
decisions made at the highest level, great productive work is
underway to expand trade-economic, scientific-technical, and
cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as to advance major
joint projects in various fields.
I am confident that further deepening of practical cooperation
and the implementation of new mutually beneficial initiatives fully
align with the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
I warmly recall our meeting on November 13, 2024, in Baku and
look forward to continuing our sincere and constructive
dialogue.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely wish you good health,
happiness, and new successes in your responsible state activities,"
the letter reads.
