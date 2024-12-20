Noise, Globally Leading Smartwatch Brand, To Debut At CES 2025 With Made In India Wearable Innovations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Backed by Bose , India's Leading Smartwatch brand, Noise will showcase its flagship lineup of smart wearables including the award-winning Luna Ring, ColorFit Pro smartwatch series and upcoming NEW premium flagship, to a global audience

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noise, India's leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, is making its highly anticipated debut at CES 2025 , bringing the experience to a global audience. Backed by global audio giant Bose, Noise will be one of the first Indian smart wearable brands to exhibit its flagship Made-in-India offerings at CES 2025 from January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

Noise Luna Ring

As an undisputed leader in the wearables market and among

the top five smartwatch brands globally , Noise has built its reputation on consumer-centric innovation, high quality experience and product excellence. Backed by a decade of profitable, bootstrapped growth and now fueled by its recent strategic roadmap with Bose, Noise is ready to redefine the global connected lifestyle space with products that blend cutting-edge technology with meaningful user experiences.

"As India's most loved smartwatch brand, we are now thrilled to bring our flagship experience of Made in India offerings to the global audience at CES 2025," says Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise. "This milestone reflects our mission to democratize technology and create an experience-led ecosystem that empowers users across health, fitness, and lifestyle categories, globally."

Showcasing a Connected Lifestyle Ecosystem at CES 2025

The brand will showcase its upcoming flagship products across audio and wearables, including Luna Ring, the World's first AI-powered smart ring and Red Dot Award Winner, the premium smart ring tracks more than 70 body metrics and integrates advanced features such as stress tracking, sleep monitoring, AI-driven insights, and women's health tracking, all within a sleek, fighter jet-grade titanium design.



Noise will also bring its premium lineup of its flagship ColorFit Pro series smartwatches, including the iconic Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and upcoming generation. This smartwatch combines a 1.85" AMOLED display, SOS technology, emoji support, and advanced health and productivity features, making it the ultimate lifestyle companion that offers a personalized, responsive experience for every user.

Last but not least its highly-anticipated TWS flagship product . This marks a significant milestone in bringing Indian innovation to the global stage.

Creating Global Experience Aligned with Made in India Vision

Noise's presence at CES to expand its experience to global audiences underscores its leadership as a top global wearable brand and its sustained dominance in India's smartwatch market, with a 27.4% market share for nearly 20 consecutive quarters (IDC 3Q2024). Noise is fostering technological growth both nationally and globally while addressing the growing demand for high-quality wearables.

Empowering Wellness and Lifestyle Communities

With a thriving NoiseFit App community connecting over 9 million users around health, fitness, and wellness, and a Corporate Wellness Program supporting employee well-being, Noise continues to shape a vibrant ecosystem that integrates technology into everyday life.

To learn more about Noise's global presence visit the booth at CES 2025 at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 55029 or visit .

About Noise

Noise is India's leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand. They prioritize consumer centricity, design innovation, and product excellence, to constantly reinvent and introduce future-forward innovations in audio, wearables, and the connected lifestyle ecosystem. After having written the playbook for a profitable bootstrapped business for a decade, as an undisputed leader in smartwatches nationally and globally, Noise is now backed by Bose as its first-ever strategic investor.

With patents and a strong R&D focus, their innovation arm, Noise Labs, boasts many industry-first breakthroughs and houses some stellar technologies across categories.

