BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE 43Rd ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
Date
12/20/2024 7:02:20 AM
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. PST. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at .
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit
Contact:
David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416
