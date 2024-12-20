Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Share Estimated To Reach $26.41 Billion By 2035

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing investments in railway infrastructure, rising environmental concerns, and increasing public demand boost the hydrogen cell train market.

According to a new report published by Allied Research, The hydrogen fuel cell train market is expected to be valued at $2.67 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $26.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2026 to 2035.Europe is expected to dominate the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. Increase in government support for zero-emission transportation and increase in investments from rolling stock manufacturers for development of hydrogen fuel cell technology propels growth of the hydrogen fuel cell train market in the region.There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell train market, such as increase in investment in railways infrastructure development, increase in environmental concern, and increase in demand for public transport services. Fuel cell trains are expected to play a key role in transition to a zero-emission economy. Hydrogen powered trains are poised to disrupt the rail industry as a high-performing, zero-emission alternative to diesel.The hydrogen fuel cell train market is segmented basis of application, technology, component, rail type, and region. By application, the market is divided into passenger train, freight train, and others. By technology, it is segmented proton membrane exchange, phosphoric acid fuel cell, and others. By component, it is divided into hydrogen fuel cell, batteries, electric traction motors, and others. By rail type, it is divided into passenger rail, commuter rail, light rail, trams, freight, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The key players that operate in this hydrogen fuel cell train market are Alstom, Ballard Power Systems., BNSF Railway Company, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF), CRRC Corporation Limited, Engie, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., PESA Group, Progress Rail (Subsidiary of Caterpillar), Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, Talgo, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Wabtec Corporation.COVID-19 Impact Analysis1. Spread of COVID-19 has already negatively influenced the global train market, which impacted growth of the fuel cell train market, globally. For instance, major rolling stock manufacturers such Stadler Rail AG and Alstom have announced suspension of production, owing to decline in demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect safety of their employees in France, Germany, Italy, the U.S., and Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic.2. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of essential raw material items for most of 2020, and few months in 2021. This led to sudden decline in demand for passenger rail vehicles, further impacting the growth of the rolling stock industry.3. The COVID-19 pandemic not only affected operations of the rolling stock industry, but economic crisis also led to reduction in expenditure on next-generation technologies, for instance, hydrogen trains.4. The demand for rolling stock experienced recovery in 2021 as operations of manufacturing companies and factories resumed, initiating the continuation of railway projects around the world. Leading market players are taking various measures to deal with the negative effects of the outbreak of COVID-19. For instance, CRRC (China) is using the current market scenario to further strengthen its position by making strategic future-oriented investments and following a strict cost management program.5. Government authorities and operators are expected to accelerate and resume metro projects and expansion of the rail network after pandemic, which is anticipated to positively affect growth of the rolling stock market in post-pandemic situation, which is expected to fuel development of the hydrogen fuel cell train market.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By application, the freight train segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.2. By technology, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market.3. By component, the hydrogen fuel cell pack segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market.4. By rail type, the passenger rail segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market.5. Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 