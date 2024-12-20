Waaree Solar Americas Inc. Marks First PV Module Production, Ushering In An Exciting New Chapter For U.S. Domestic Solar Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BROOKSHIRE, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Solar Americas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd., proudly announces the Trial-Production of its first solar module at its facility in Brookshire, Texas. This significant milestone positions Waaree as the first Indian company to establish a PV module manufacturing facility in the United States, reflecting Waaree's commitment to expanding its international manufacturing footprint to accelerate the global clean transition.

The momentous occasion was graced by

Mr. DC Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston,

who attended this event at the Brookshire facility. The trial production phase is now underway, with the facility set to fully commission its Phase-1 manufacturing capacity of 1.6 GW,

in the next few months.

The guest of honor, Consul General

Mr. DC Manjunath, said ,

"I congratulate Waaree for commencing production at its Brookshire, Texas factory. The India - US Economic and Energy Partnership is thriving as both democracies are natural partners. Waaree, through its Brookshire facility, is playing a key role in strengthening this

relationship."

Speaking on this landmark achievement, Mr. Sunil Rathi, President at Waaree Solar Americas Inc. , said,

"This is a proud moment for the Waaree group as we announce the first module production at our Brookshire, Texas factory. This milestone highlights our decades of manufacturing expertise and commitment to bolstering the global clean energy industry while expanding our manufacturing footprint. We are deeply grateful to our clients, employees, partners, suppliers, and Waller County officials who have supported this endeavor. This milestone marks the beginning of our ambitious plans for further expansion in the United States, reinforcing our dedication to building a resilient domestic supply chain, supporting energy security in the U.S., and strengthening the India-U.S. trade and energy partnership."

About Waaree Solar Americas

Waaree Solar Americas is a prominent provider of advanced solar energy solutions, committed to delivering sustainable and cost-effective power across the Americas.

Based in Houston, Texas, the company partners with businesses, governments, and communities to develop customized clean energy systems that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy independence. With an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Waaree Solar Americas sets the benchmark for excellence in the renewable energy sector.

Media Contact:

Manasi Patni (Lead - Corporate Communication)

Mob: +919833926435

Email: [email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE Waaree Solar Americas Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED