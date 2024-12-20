Tenfold Growth, Global Expansion—Decoding The Rise Of Metaera: A New Media Star In The Web3.0

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20th, New York time, USA, MetaEra (X: @MetaEraHK ), a forefront and consulting service organization in the Web 3.0 sector, officially reviewing its rapid development in the past year.

2024 is undoubtedly a historic year for the industry. Spot and ETFs have entered in major markets worldwide. As the completion of the US election, sovereign states and large institutions are building strategic reserves of Bitcoin, and accelerating their involvement in the digital currency industry. Consequently, Bitcoin has officially entered a new era of $100,000 per coin...

Similarly, in the past year, MetaEra, a Hong Kong-based media and market consulting service agency specializing in Web3.0, has emerged as a standout star in the industry. With an impressive tenfold business growth rate, skyrocketing traffic figures, and significant brand impact, MetaEra has captured the attention of the market. Leveraging its seamless global business operation capabilities covering the Asia-Pacific and North American regions, it has become the most dazzling supernova in the market.

Numbers in 2024: Tenfold business growth, traffic and brand influence remain at the forefront









After a year of remarkable growth, MetaEra has presented an outstanding set of achievements:



The company's annual business revenue surged by over 1020%, with a 960% increase in the number of clients served.

The official website experienced a 730% annual growth in visits; the Chinese social media account of X platform boasts 54,000 followers, while the English account has garnered 47,000 followers, reaching a total number of over 100,000 follower across both accounts.

Nearly 300 Chinese and English online events were successfully conducted throughout the year. In the latter half, each AMA (Ask Me Anything) session saw an average real-time participation of over 150,000 attendees. In the past year, MetaEra organized as many as 30 global offline events, and MetaEra's media services covered more than 120 offline events. The footprints of [MetaEra Event] have spanned 4 continents, 15 countries, and 40+ cities around the world...

MetaEra's ascent and triumph are not merely evident in its staggering growth figures, but also interwoven within the narratives of every blockbuster article, perpetuated through the testimonials of new and existing clients, and imbued in the camaraderie of online discussions and in-person encounters. To delve into the code behind this radiant success, one must attribute it to the seamless integration of a constellation of critical elements: astute strategic and product positioning, a global arrangement and operational acumen, an extensive business network and exemplary customer service, and above all, it has a diligent, innovative, and tightly-knit team. This is a distinctive opportunity granted to MetaEra by the zeitgeist and the industry, and a rightful recompense for the team's exceptional cognitive and execution prowess.

Brand Upgrade: Focusing on Serving the Branding and Growth Needs of Web3.0 Enterprises

On September 13, 2024, MetaEra officially announced a brand upgrade, integrating and expanding its existing business lines, and released a new slogan "Building a Non-fungible Brand For You!"

This upgrade not only clearly explains the company's vision: leveraging innovative brand and growth tools,MetaEra efficiently support global customers' brand management and business growth needs in the Web3.0 field; it also clearly expands the platform's main business layout to integrated marketing services (MetaEra PR Agency) and conference services (MetaEra Event).It confirms that MetaEra will use its full range of advantageous resources to provide customers with a series of comprehensive services such as "media strategy and communication, content creation, KOL marketing, social media and community growth, research and market analysis, brand/growth strategy consulting and data analysis, activities and conference services, public affairs."

This is not only an important milestone in MetaEra's strategic transformation, but also provides clear guidance for the company's future development direction, laying a solid foundation for the further rapid growth of business and traffic.

Global Expansion Strategy: Targeting China and the United States as Core Markets, Amplifying Regional Business and Operational Competencies

On October 31, 2024, the second anniversary of the implementation of the Hong Kong Web 3.0 new policy, MetaEra officially announced the launch of the [Hong Kong Zone], which provides users with an accurate one-stop Hong Kong Web 3.0 information platform through vertical sections such as "Hong Kong News," "Influential People," "Policy Tracking," and "Conference Activities," fully supporting the development of the Hong Kong Web 3.0 industry.

Looking back, Hong Kong has always been a blessed land filled with warmth and opportunities for MetaEra, a place of fortune and a cradle of possibilities. It not only has unique geographical advantages and policy support, but also attracts the world's top financial and technological talents. From its inception, MetaEra has positioned itself as "a globally leading media headquartered in Hong Kong," committed to supporting and promoting the application of Web 3.0 technology and the development of the cryptocurrency market worldwide. With the development philosophy of "rooted in Hong Kong, with a global layout," MetaEra is always ready and eager to welcome friends from both home and abroad to its office in Cyberport, Hong Kong, for exchange and collaboration.

On December 16, 2024, MetaEra announced the official establishment of its North American Business and Operations Center in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

With the completion of the 2024 election, the US cryptocurrency market has entered a new era of rapid development with the full support of the new President Trump, and has an extremely important driving force and influence on the global market. As the world's first financial center, New York brings together the world's top banks, exchanges, investment and quantitative institutions, and also has the most cutting-edge regulatory and policy consulting system. MetaEra's New York office will directly support real-time information reporting, business development, and conference activities in the North American region,undertake resource docking and local operational needs from the Asia-Pacific region, and build a one-stop service platform between the Chinese and American Web3.0 markets.The strategic initiative not only further perfects the platform's global landscape, but also directly reflects the long-term strategic plan for the US market. It is also another important milestone and new starting point in MetaEra's continuous high-speed growth in recent years.

Previously, MetaEra officially launched the [US Zone] on November 14. Through vertical sections such as "US News," "Policy Tracking," "Industry News," and "Selected Compilation," it allows Chinese-speaking users to obtain Web 3.0 industry news and policy trends from the North American continent more quickly.

2025: Outlook and Vision

Reviewing the past and looking forward to the future, we firmly believe that the Web 3.0 industry will usher in more transformations and opportunities on a global scale in 2025. The China and U.S. markets will jointly become the dual engines driving the industry's development, and information and news platforms will continue to play an indispensable key role in the industry.

MetaEra will continue to push forward, leveraging smarter AI tools and more diverse content presentation methods to offer innovative solutions, which provide users with more precise industry information and support the branding and growth needs of more clients. MetaEra Event will reach more countries and regions across Europe, America, and Asia-Pacific, covering more multi-dimensional communities and platforms in the virtual world, and gathering a more diverse group of global think-tanks with a broad range of perspectives to create a high-dimensional platform for industry builders to exchange ideas. Of course, more high-quality, long-term investors and ecosystem partners, as well as creative, diligent, and pragmatic team members, will join the MetaEra family...

From 2022 to 2024, spanning more than a thousand days of accelerated expansion; from Hong Kong to New York, traversing 13,000 kilometers on the global stage; from inception to industry leader, MetaEra will persist in its rapid ascent alongside the promising and monumental sector of Web3.0. We are committed to elevating the luster of emerging stars and enhancing the brilliance of the celestial expanse.

