UN Asks ICJ To Review Israeli Occupation Obligations Towards Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israeli occupation's obligations towards UN activities and humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The resolution, which was adopted by the UNGA late Thursday, was submitted by Norway and backed by 137 countries, with 12 against and 22 abstaining.

The resolution echoed the call for the Israeli to realize Palestine's right to self-determination, and to stop impeding the delivery of basic services and humanitarian and development aid to the Palestinian people.

It voiced extreme concern over the humanitarian situation in occupied Palestinian territories, underlining the importance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in providing "vital" assistance to Palestinians. (end)

