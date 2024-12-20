IYDF Celebrates The Completion Of Its 43Rd Hope School In China

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering Education in Remote Areas and Building Dreams for Vulnerable Children

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- December 17, 2024,Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu, ChinaThe International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) marked the successful completion of its 43rd Hope School in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. With an of approximately 650,000 RMB (around €82,000), the project includes school construction, procurement of teaching equipment, teacher training, and infrastructure upgrades. This modern Hope School now provides a safe and inspiring learning environment for over 450 students, underscoring IYDF's unwavering dedication to improving education in underserved regions globally.IYDF's Ongoing Commitment to Education in ChinaSince entering China in 2012, IYDF has focused on supporting children in regions with limited educational resources. By 2024, IYDF has successfully funded the construction of 43 Hope Schools across 16 provinces and regions in China, with a total investment of nearly 30 million RMB (approximately €3.85 million).The beneficiaries include over 35,000 students across key regions:Southwest China: Yunnan, Guizhou, SichuanNorthwest China: Gansu, Qinghai, NingxiaSouth China: Guangxi, GuangdongThese Hope Schools provide equal access to education, filling resource gaps in rural areas and becoming a critical force in revitalizing rural education.A Global Impact: 466 Hope Schools Across 64 CountriesAs a globally recognized NGO, IYDF has made improving educational access for disadvantaged children its core mission. Since its establishment in 2012, IYDF has invested over €230 million (approximately 1 billion RMB) to build 466 Hope Schools across 64 countries and regions, benefiting over 200,000 children worldwide.The projects span:Asia: China, India, Vietnam, PhilippinesAfrica: Kenya, Nigeria, TanzaniaSouth America: Brazil, Peru, BoliviaThrough its extensive network of partners, IYDF continues to advocate for education equity, mobilizing resources to support children in underdeveloped regions globally.Building Modern Schools to Ignite Future PotentialLinxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, located at the intersection of the Loess Plateau and Tibetan Plateau, faces significant economic challenges and a shortage of educational resources. Recognizing this, IYDF invested over 650,000 RMB to establish a modern Hope School, addressing both infrastructure and educational needs.Key Facilities and Investments Include:13 modern classrooms: Equipped with multimedia tools to support interactive and engaging lessons.Library: Stocked with over 2,000 books spanning literature, science, and history to enhance students' learning experiences.Science laboratories: Basic physics, chemistry, and biology labs to foster scientific curiosity.Heating systems: Ensuring a warm and comfortable learning environment during harsh winters.Playground: A dedicated area for physical activities to promote students' holistic development.Additionally, IYDF allocated 100,000 RMB for teaching equipment, ensuring students in this remote region have access to resources comparable to urban schools.Collaborative Efforts for a Better TomorrowThe successful completion of the Linxia Hope School reflects a collective effort:Local business contributions: Construction and equipment installation were completed efficiently with support from local enterprises.Volunteer participation: Over 50 volunteers contributed 1,500 service hours, helping with campus beautification and equipment setup.Teacher training programs: IYDF invested 50,000 RMB in workshops led by educational experts to improve teaching quality and introduce modern methodologies.Inspiring Stories: A Brighter Future for Every ChildTwelve-year-old Zhang Hao (pseudonym) is one of the many students whose life has been transformed by this initiative. Living in a remote village, Zhang previously endured long walks to a poorly equipped school with no heating during the freezing winter."The new school is amazing! The classrooms are bright, there are new books, and we even have a science lab! I want to study hard and become an engineer to build better homes for my village," he shared, his eyes full of hope.Zhang's story reflects the profound impact of the Linxia Hope School, opening windows of opportunity and inspiring children to dream big.IYDF's Vision: 1,000 Hope Schools by 2030Looking ahead, IYDF has set an ambitious goal to build 1,000 Hope Schools globally by 2030, with an estimated investment exceeding €390 million (approximately $410 million). This initiative will help millions of children access education, breaking the cycle of poverty for future generations.In China, IYDF plans to construct 30 additional Hope Schools over the next five years, with an expected investment of over 25 million RMB, continuing its mission to improve education in remote regions.Education: A Path to a Brighter FutureThe completion of the Linxia Hope School marks another milestone in IYDF's commitment to advancing educational equity and supporting vulnerable children. It is not just a school but a beacon of hope, demonstrating IYDF's dedication to transforming lives through education.Globally, IYDF continues to collaborate with governments, businesses, and communities to ensure every child has access to quality education, empowering them to change their future and contribute to a sustainable world."The smiles on these children's faces are our motivation to continue. By spreading education and hope, we will light up every corner of the world and help every child's dream come true," shared IYDF leadership.With this mission in mind, IYDF remains steadfast in its efforts to deliver love and education, creating a brighter future for children around the globe.#/

