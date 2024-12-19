عربي


Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Allu Arjun's Movie To Cross ₹1000 Crore Mark In India - Know All Stats Here

12/19/2024 8:16:57 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Day 15: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 is still holding stong at the box office. By the end of Day 15, the movie's total earning in India is nearing to cross ₹1000 crore net. As per Sacnilk data, on day 15 the film roughly minted ₹17.75 crore bringing the total numbers in India to ₹990.7 crore net.


Live Mint

