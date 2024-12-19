Gurnick Expands Nuc Med Program To Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts officially expands its Nuclear program across Florida.

Gurnick Academy Logo

Gurnick Academy officially expands its Nuclear Medicine program. The school just received the green light to offer the program in Florida.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts officially expands its Nuclear Medicine Technology program across Florida. According to the school, administrators just received the green light to offer the program in the“Sunshine State.” The school states that this opportunity will enable more students to pursue studies in nuclear medicine technology, expanding access to this specialized field.Just this week, The Joint Review Committee on Educational Programs in Nuclear Medicine Technology (JRCNMT) approved clinical affiliates for the nuclear medicine technology program. We have clinical affiliates in Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Cape Coral.“I am extremely proud of the nuclear medicine team for their hard work and dedication in achieving this milestone,” says Sarah Gibbons, Nuclear Medicine Program Director, of the good news.“Becoming approved in Florida is a pivotal step toward addressing underserved areas and tackling the technologist workforce shortage,” continues Gibbons.“We are thrilled to bring our top nuclear medicine educators to communities across America that currently lack access to accredited nuclear medicine programs.”Nuclear medicine integrates principles of physics, chemistry, and mathematics to utilize small amounts of radioactive drugs, known as radiopharmaceuticals, for examining the human body at the molecular level.Utilizing key partnerships established with clinical sites across California and online capabilities, Gurnick launched the program in the Spring of 2022. Since then, the course has received abundant support from the medical community. Moreover, the program is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) and the JRCNMT.“This advancement and support of our clinical partners across the United States has been an important part of our development and connection to the healthcare community,” says Burke Malin, Gurnick Academy COO.“In particular, forging deeper relationships with our partners has allowed for more meaningful and collaborative planning,” concludes Malin.“This ability to work and create specific solutions with our employer partners is fundamental to our responsiveness to the medical imaging marketplace.”Program advancements come at a fortuitous time, with national job outlooks for the field only expected to grow. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, forecasts for nuclear medicine technologists are predicted to expand five (5) percent faster than other national averages between 2019–2029. Additionally, nuclear medicine technologists have a significantly greater ROI than other similarly situated program professionals. Further, the vocation receives high rankings within multiple core employment areas.1Many schools are unable to offer instruction in this specialized modality due to the unique demands of the course load and the level of expertise required, according to school officials of the 24-month.*Do you think you might be interested in a career in nuclear medicine technology? Consider taking the career training readiness quiz here.~*96 Weeks Approved InstructionCitation1“Nuclear Medicine Technologist Ranks among Best Jobs of 2020.” usnews. (Accessed December 8, 2024.)

Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

+1 559-495-9246

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.