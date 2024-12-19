Thermos® Brand Marks 120 Years Of Trust, Innovation, And Unmatched Quality In Insulated Food And Beverage Containers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thermos L.L.C. , a leader in insulated food and beverage containers, proudly stands by the superior quality and safety of its products. Since 1904, Thermos Brand has prioritized innovative and trusted products, including rigorous testing and strict quality control measures to ensure the products meet high durability and reliability standards.Thermos Brand's products include superior insulation technology, long-lasting durability, seriously dependable features like hygienic and leak-proof lids when closed, dual-temperature capabilities, and excellent temperature retention.“Our enduring commitment and culture of care is built into every Thermos Brand product,” said Julie Henricks, executive vice president at Thermos L.L.C.“It's why generations of families trust Thermos Brand to keep their favorite food and drinks hot or cold and fresh throughout the day.”The Thermos Brand is committed to providing our customers with product designs that have been thoroughly tested and meet or exceed applicable government standards, plus its rigorous internal standards. The brand's testing procedures include applicable drop testing, flammability testing and small parts testing to confirm the dependability of our products.Thermos Brand products comply with the applicable laws and regulations from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Including product requirements such as lead and phthalates restrictions of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (“CPSIA”), Soluble Heavy Metal Contents, Lead Content Test (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the Food and Drug Administration Regulations).Learn more about the Thermos Brand's dedication to innovation, quality and long-lasting, ultra-reliable insulation here.ABOUT THERMOS L.L.C.For 120 years, families have trusted Thermos® Brand to provide durable, high-performing food and beverage containers for every on-the-go need. No matter what the day may bring, depend on ThermosTM insulation technology to keep food and beverages hotter or colder for longer. Because when it comes to looking after the things that matter most, you shouldn't have to settle for good enough. Learn more at Thermos.

