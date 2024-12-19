Special Operations Forces Repel DPRK Military Assaults In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center of the of Ukraine repelled an assault by the North Korean military near one of the Ukrainian positions in Russia's Kursk region.

The Special Operations Forces shared a relevant on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that during the DPRK military's attempt to storm the position, the Special Operations Forces soldiers opened fire from an MK-19 automatic grenade launcher and deployed drones.

As a result, the Special Forces eliminated 12 North Korean soldiers and wounded another 20. They also managed to provide first aid to a wounded infantryman from a friendly unit and successfully evacuated him from the battlefield.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to British intelligence, DPRK soldiers are suffering heavy losses in Russia's Kursk region.

