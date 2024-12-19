Leapon Triumphs At Seneca College's End-Of-Semester Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 13th, 2024, Toronto, Ontario: Leapon, which simplifies networking, boosts productivity and shapes the future of business growth, achieved a significant milestone by winning the prestigious end-of-semester pitch competition at Seneca College. This victory further cements Leapon's position as a leader in the future of networking solutions.



Award-Winning Innovation

Winning the pitch competition at Seneca College underscores Leapon's commitment to innovation and excellence. It's not just a tool-it's a trusted ally for professionals and business owners looking to thrive through in-person networking and build lasting relationships to grow their businesses. The competition, known for spotlighting promising startups and breakthrough ideas, recognized Leapon for its unique ability to address the pain points faced by modern professionals and businesses.



How Leapon is Transforming the In-Person Networking Landscape



1. Simplified Networking: Leapon provides tools to connect, manage, and nurture professional connections, ensuring consistent follow-ups and timely interactions with all your important contacts.

2. Boosted Productivity: By streamlining all actions and communications for each connection, professionals save hours each week, allowing them to focus on what truly matters-building meaningful relationships.

3. Enhanced Growth Opportunities: Leapon helps businesses nurture leads generated through networking and strengthen relationships, adding more opportunities to your calendar in terms of meetings.



About the Author: Leapon is a trusted ally for professionals, simplifying networking, boosting productivity, and shaping the future of business growth. Leapon is more than just a tool.



It ensures no interaction is missed, helping professionals build lasting relationships that drive their success.



Leapon realized that small and medium businesses struggle to manage their interactions and relationships with clients and prospects. Leapon's founder, Nikhil Pawar, experienced this firsthand while studying at the University of Toronto.



During a capstone project, Nikhil collaborated with service providers across North America, losing up to 3-4 hours per week and nearly 90% of potential business due to inconsistent interactions and lack of the right tool.



Get started for free:



