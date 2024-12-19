Media Center Ready For Serving Journalists Covering Gulf Cup

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Saud Al-Dwailah KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The media center of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) prepares to offer various services to the media corps with state of the art technologies. The center, inaugurated earlier today, features all devices for reporting and photographing, with large screens to broadcast the matches and a special hall for news conferences. (end) sad

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.