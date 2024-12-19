Gifts Of The Season Totaling Nearly $20,000 Awarded To New Jersey Nonprofits By Firstenergy Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recipients provide support to vulnerable individuals across JCP&L's service area

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted "Gifts of the Season" totaling nearly $20,000 to three nonprofits that are working to make lives better in New Jersey communities served by FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE ) electric company Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L).



Watch a explaining how these FirstEnergy Foundation grants will strengthen New Jersey communities on FirstEnergy's YouTube .

The recipients of this year's gifts are 501(c)(3) organizations that provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals of all ages across central and northern New Jersey. They include:





Pearls of Wisdom Foundation, Morris County ($6,650):

Located in Morristown, this nonprofit aims to motivate the youth population by fostering a healthy interest in the civic affairs of the community, providing scholarships to increase access to higher education and offer seminars to promote training and educational opportunities.



Next Steps Adult Day Program, Ocean County ($6,650): Located in Point Pleasant, this nonprofit provides adults with special needs with meaningful life experiences that promote independence and increase social development while maintaining a healthy mind and body.

Project Refit, Burlington County ($6,650): Led by their mobile base, this nonprofit is focused on changing the negative connotation around getting mental health support and implementing straightforward programs for military members and first responders and their family members.



Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President, New Jersey: "These organizations draw together the best of what New Jersey is all about to support our neighbors. We're proud to be able to provide these Gifts of the Season grants to recognize their work, which aligns with our commitment to diverse, equitable and inclusive communities where everyone feels safe, valued, included and respected."



The "Gifts of the Season" initiative was created in 2016 to support programs and nonprofit organizations that align with FirstEnergy's core value of diversity, equity and inclusion. Since its inception, the campaign has awarded about $1.1 million to nonprofit organizations that work to strengthen communities through a diverse lens, including nearly $100,000 to nonprofits in New Jersey.



To be considered for a gift, the entity must be a first-time FirstEnergy Foundation grant recipient, and the entity or at least 51% of its work must fall under one or more of the following diverse categories:





Service disabled/veteran-owned business enterprise



Disability-owned business enterprise



Minority business enterprise



Lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender/queer-owned business

Woman business enterprise



The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.



JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L , on Facebook at facebook/JCPandL

or online at jcp-l .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X

@FirstEnergyCorp

or online at firstenergycorp .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED