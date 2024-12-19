Firstenergy Foundation Surprises Maryland And West Virginia Agencies With Donations Totaling $40,000 Ahead Of Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Gifts of the season" made to Operation Second Chance and Stars That Shine

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ), recently presented surprise $20,000 donations to two nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the quality of life in Maryland and West Virginia communities served by the company. The gifts were presented to Operation Second Chance and Stars That Shine on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign.

Lorna Wisham, President of the FirstEnergy Foundation: "We're pleased to make these donations to two organizations that are doing extraordinary work and providing meaningful support to Maryland and West Virginia communities we serve. The recipients were chosen by FirstEnergy employees who identified organizations in their local areas that strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved individuals."

Based in Montgomery County, Maryland, Operation Second Chance is committed to serving wounded, injured and ill combat veterans. The organization supports veterans and their families by building relationships and identifying and supporting their immediate needs and interests while promoting public awareness of the sacrifices made by our armed forces. Veterans are supported with meals, cookouts and entertainment as well as morale building retreats and financial assistance. Operation Second Chance plans to use its funds to help bring veterans and their families to Heroes Ridge at Raven Rock, a 275-acre retreat in Sabillasville, Maryland, that provides rest, recreation and tranquility.

Cindy McGrew, CEO, Operation Second Chance: " We are deeply grateful to the FirstEnergy Foundation for this generous grant, which will have a transformative impact on the lives of disabled veterans and their families. At Heroes Ridge, veterans and their families find a safe and nurturing environment to reconnect, heal and build resilience. The funding helps cover essential costs, including accommodations, therapeutic activities and specialized support services, ensuring that every retreat participant feels cared for and empowered."

Serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Stars That Shine's mission is to mentor girls and young women, empowering them through programs and services to build self-esteem, offer counseling, teach coping skills, boost academic success and create pathways to higher education and career readiness. The organization's programs are designed to lead girls from adverse backgrounds and family challenges to success with mentorship, tutoring, empowerment programs and more. Stars That Shine plans to use its funding to restart its high school program in early 2025.

Alisha Puller, Executive Director, Stars That Shine: "This donation will enable us to empower, educate and lead girls at the high school level, providing not only academic support but mentorship, leadership training and a supportive community where girls can thrive and reach their full potential."

The "Gifts of the Season" initiative was created in 2016 to support programs and nonprofit organizations that align with FirstEnergy's core value of diversity, equity and inclusion. Since its inception, the campaign has awarded about $1.1 million to nonprofit organizations that work to strengthen communities through a diverse lens.

To be considered for a gift, the entity must be a first-time FirstEnergy Foundation grant recipient, and the entity or at least 51% of its work must fall under one or more of the following diverse categories:





Service disabled/veteran-owned business enterprise

Disability-owned business enterprise

Minority business enterprise

Lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender/queer-owned business Woman business enterprise

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

