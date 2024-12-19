Andersen Global Strengthens Presence In The Dominican Republic With Addition Of Valumonics

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global enhances its capabilities in the Dominican Republic through a Collaboration Agreement with Valumonics, a firm specialized in valuation, mergers & acquisitions, strategy design and implementation, estate planning, and corporate law.

Founded in 2010 by Managing Partner Tomás Fernández W. and based in Santo Domingo, Valumonics works with corporations, financial institutions, companies, and individuals across a wide range of industries, servicing clients in both local and international markets.

“Our goal is to provide clients with independent, multidisciplinary, integrated services,” said Tomás.“We look forward to fostering strong business relationships with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global and being a strategic advisor for families and leading companies in the Dominican market.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added,“The Dominican Republic has one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America. Tomás brings extensive experience from his time with the Big Four, leading a team that possesses strong knowledge of the market. Their addition solidifies our capabilities in the Dominican Republic and strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of clients in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

