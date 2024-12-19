Cobre Panamá Responds To Risk Of Erosion In The Northern Area Of ​​The Tailings Pond

Cobre Panamá Responds To Risk Of Erosion In The Northern Area Of The Tailings Pond
Date
12/19/2024 2:11:38 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The Technical Committee for Mine Closure of the Panamanian Committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Panama Vale Más Sin Minería Movement has issued an alert on critical risks of internal erosion on the north side of the tailings pit of the mine operated by First Quantum, located in the district of Donoso, province of Colón. For its part, First Quantum, through its subsidiary Cobre Panamá, highlighted that, since the halt of operations more than a year ago, it has presented a preservation plan designed to reinforce the safety of the mine and comply with environmental standards. This plan, delivered at the beginning of 2024, proposes measures to prevent acid rock drainage, and manage water in the embankments to ensure the stability of the Tailings Management Facility (TMF). Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said that in 2025, based on the respective environmental audits, the issue of the mine will be addressed.
MENAFN19122024000218011062ID1109013338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.