Aareal bank finances prime logistics portfolio in Poland and Germany for Hillwood

Aareal finances prime logistics portfolio in Poland and Germany for Hillwood Aareal Bank is pleased to announce the successful closing of a €368.19 million cross-border loan with Hillwood. This transaction involves a high-quality portfolio of 18 assets strategically located in Poland and Germany – five in Germany and 13 in Poland. Hillwood is a global leader in commercial with 30 years of experience across Europe and North America, specializing in the development and management of logistics and industrial properties. The green loan has been structured in line with Aareal's Green Loan Framework, underlining its commitment to sustainability. All properties have either achieved or target BREEAM or DGNB certifications, reflecting the portfolio's outstanding quality and Hillwood's dedication to ESG principles. Severin Schoettmer , Managing Director Special Property Finance at Aareal Bank, comments: “Partnering with Hillwood has been an outstanding experience. Their professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering high-quality buildings are truly exceptional. We are proud to support their vision as they continue setting new standards across Europe.” Tomasz Jaroszewski , Vice President at Hillwood, says: "We're delighted to have reached agreement with Aareal Bank on a strategic investment plan that supports our vision for the future and facilitates the further expansion of our business in Poland and Germany.” Commenting on this significant milestone Armin Senoner , Director (DE/UK) Debt Capital Markets at Hillwood, says:“We are excited to embark on our first transaction with Aareal Bank, marking a significant step in building a strong and reliable partnership.” Aareal Bank acted as the sole arranger, facility agent, and security agent, demonstrating its capability in managing complex cross-border transactions. Hillwood was advised by international law firm Clifford Chance, and Aareal Bank was advised by DLA Piper, a global law firm with lawyers in over 40 countries.



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. The Bank uses its expertise to identify trends, challenges and opportunities at an early stage, and to exploit them for the benefit of its stakeholders. Aareal Bank Group provides financings, banking services and payments solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific region. Aareal Bank Group's business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as an integral part of this strategy. Aareal Bank AG comprises the business segments Structured Property Financing and Banking & Digital Solutions. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centers, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalization partner – combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking.









