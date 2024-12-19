Lendmark Financial Services Announces The Elevation Of Bret Hyler To President & Chief Operations Officer And Retirement Of Two C-Suite Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark today announced Bret Hyler has been promoted to President & Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Joe Burgamy, Chief Business Officer and Mark Lawrence, Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer, will be retiring from Lendmark January 15, 2025.

Hyler will be responsible for leading comprehensive strategies to maximize the organization's value and enrich the culture for its approximately 2,400 employees. By creating differentiation, advancing expansion opportunities and driving operational excellence across 515+ branch locations, Hyler will ensure Lendmark's diverse product offerings meet the needs of its ~500,000 customers, 3,700 retail sales finance dealers, and nearly 19,000 direct automobile dealer merchants.

“Bret is a seasoned servant leader who has the breadth of consumer lending expertise required to carry Lendmark into the next phase of our unprecedented growth strategy,” said Bobby Aiken, founder and CEO.“Bret started his 20-year career on the front line, rising through the ranks and learning our business inside and out with each successive assignment. I am confident he's ready to take on responsibility for leading business operations for the entire organization.”

Hyler will continue demonstrating his business acumen and exceptional people leadership abilities in this new role, creating even more value for all of our employees, customers, partners and key stakeholders. Aiken will focus specifically on driving key strategic and administrative initiatives and fostering financial and investment growth opportunities. Hyler will continue reporting to Bobby Aiken, founder and CEO.

Most recently, Hyler served as Chief Operating Officer and was instrumental in expanding the business to amplify the company's annual operating and capital budgets. He led all branch operations, strategic growth and planning initiatives, and financial and credit management programming.

Hyler holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Averett University.

C-Suite Retirements

“Joe Burgamy is one of the organization's original employees of our 28-year-old company, and his fingerprints are on everything,” said Bobby Aiken, founder and CEO.“He has the highest level of integrity and commitment, and he has made an indelible mark on Lendmark. We will miss him tremendously.”

“Mark Lawrence is one of the finest people I've ever worked with,” said Bobby Aiken, founder and CEO.“He has been instrumental in establishing and expanding our rock-solid technology practice and we wish him the very best as he embarks on his retirement.”

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by protecting household wealth, offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 515 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts

Lisa Burby

Vice President, Corporate Communications

O: 678-913-1720

C: 407-921-7775

...

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

O: 678-625-3128

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at