Button And The Shelf Partner To Unleash Unprecedented Product Level Purchase Data To Fuel New Budgets Into The Creator Marketing Universe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership unlocks new opportunities to tap into retail budgets with SKU-level purchase data for measuring and optimizing the downstream impact of influencer campaigns

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button , the leader in mobile commerce optimization, today announced a strategic partnership with The Shelf Influencer Marketing Agency . The partnership combines Button's AI-powered deeplinking and attribution with The Shelf's expertise in planning, executing and managing brand influencer campaigns to give both creators and brands the tools needed to measure and optimize the impact of influencer marketing campaigns more effectively.

“Button's technology streamlines our campaign creation process and enables us to capture product level purchase data though Button's simple shortlinking tool while enabling deeplinks into our retailer clients' apps,” Atul Singh, CEO of The Shelf.“We're excited to improve the user journey and have access to more conversion data through Button's integration with retailers that will allow us to provide more holistic recaps of performance.”

By creating a more seamless experience between an influencer post to a retailer's app, brands can easily attribute sales to each influencer's post, enabling them to better assess the efficacy of an activation. Additionally, the partnership unlocks SKU-level purchase data to help bridge the gap between influencer marketing and retail media by showing the impact on purchase behavior. As influencers often promote specific brands and products rather than the entire retailer, this new offering is key to understanding how influencer campaigns can drive downstream impact.

“Any creator can now drive measurable sales of products at retailers where Button is integrated, enabling the creator economy to tap into massive new budgets from manufacturers, suppliers and CPGs. As more marketing migrates from brand to performance, creator spending will follow suit,” said Michael Jaconi, Co-founder and CEO of Button.“And across our billions of commerce driven on the Button platform in 2024, we're seeing this evolution in creator spending take place. This is the future of creator-led marketing, and we're thrilled to be partnered with The Shelf to lead the charge.”

With a history of developing best-in-class commerce intelligence, Button has driven over $12 billion in sales. Button offers an established suite of linking solutions that enable creators and affiliate networks to create optimal shopping experiences, boost revenue and more.

To learn more about Button's offerings, please visit usebutton.com .

About Button

Button is the leading commerce optimization platform that uses AI technology to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences, improved attribution and new inventory for retail media which combine to grow revenue for companies like Uber by 100% for the channels where Button is implemented. Button surpassed $1B in commerce per month in March 2024, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures and Capital One.

About The Shelf Influencer Marketing Agency

The Shelf is a data-first influencer marketing company and the architects of Interest Graph Marketing, delivering bold ideas and measurable wins for innovative brands like Sam's Club, Uniqlo, Famous Footwear, Natura, and Russell Athletic. Trusted by Fortune 100s and recognized as 4X Inc. 5000 honorees, we combine outrageous creativity with real-time insights to craft campaigns that connect, engage, and convert. We turn complex strategies into scroll-stopping success, transforming brands into social media legends.

CONTACT: Media Inquiries: ....