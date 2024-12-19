(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in South Korea 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive report elucidates the anticipated expansion of South Korea's market, which is expected to see a remarkable increase by USD 48.1 billion over the period of 2023-2028, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.37%. This data underscores the robust growth drivers in the region and the potential for enduring market development.

Drivers of Growth

The construction industry in South Korea is experiencing a notable upswing driven by several key factors. Among these are the growing demand for modular housing, the rising adoption of dry construction techniques, and the increasing number of smart cities within the region. Collectively, these elements contribute to a dynamic market environment poised for substantial growth.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report segments the South Korea construction market into various categories, including type, end-user, and geographical landscape. By type, the market is bifurcated into private and public sectors. The end-user segment is further classified into residential, non-residential, and civil works. Geographically, the analysis is focused on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Technological and Public Sector Contributions

Looking towards the near future, an increase in public infrastructure spending serves as a significant contributor to the market's growth. Parallelly, the adoption of innovative technologies and materials, along with growing infrastructural developments, are expected to stimulate the market demand in South Korea.

Strategic Vendor Analysis

The report meticulously analyzes several leading vendors in the South Korea construction market, which is crucial for firms looking to enhance their market standing. These comprehensive analyses aim to support companies in strategizing and capitalizing on future growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics and Opportunities

The study highlights essential market dynamics, encompassing pivotal factors such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, to provide a holistic view of the industry. The report synthesizes various market aspects and is attributed to an exhaustive blend of primary and secondary research. This rigorous analytical approach ensures reliable and comprehensive data, facilitating stakeholders in making informed strategic decisions.

The projection of the South Korea construction market's expansion points to a vibrant industry outlook, replete with opportunities for stakeholders and contributors within this dynamic sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bumwood Co. Ltd.

Daewoo E and C

DL Group

DPR Construction

GS E and C Corp.

Gyeyang Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Corp.

HDC Hyundai Development Co.

HL D and I Halla

LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd.

MUNYOUNG Corp.

Namkwang Construction Co. Ltd.

POSCO Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SGC eTEC E and C SK ecoplant CO. LTD.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900