AAHRPP Accredits University Of North Texas Health Science Center / North Texas Regional Institutional Review Board

The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has awarded full accreditation to the University of North Texas Science Center / North Texas Regional Institutional Review Board. The IRB reviews research involving human participants for UNT Health Science Center, John Peter Smith Health Network, and other organizations in the Fort Worth, Texas, region.

The newly accredited organization joins more than 600 entities worldwide in committing to AAHRPP standards and earning what is widely considered the international mark of excellence for human research protection programs.

"At a time when so many are losing faith in institutions, AAHRPP accreditation provides a much-needed objective, trusted indicator of quality," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said.

"In the U.S. and around the globe, organizations increasingly ask about accreditation status-and prefer accredited partners-when collaborating on research," she added. "Accredited organizations want the assurance that comes from working with organizations that follow AAHRPP's high standards and share AAHRPP's commitment to protecting research participants."

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent IRBs have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers, contract research organizations and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit .

