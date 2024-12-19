CPSC Warns Consumers To Immediately Stop Using Sport Nets 4X8 Portable Soccer Goals Due To Impalement Hazard One Death Reported

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Nets 4x8 portable soccer goals due to the risk of serious injury or death.



CPSC evaluated the product and found that the exposed metal tip at the top of the soccer goal's vertical poles poses a hazard if a consumer falls onto the tip during typical athletic play around the goal. In April 2023 in Washington State, a high school student suffered a fatal brain injury when the pole entered his eye cavity after he fell on the metal tip while playing around the goal.

Shenzhen Ballsnet Sports Product Co., of China, the manufacturer, has refused to conduct a recall of the product.

The defective products are portable 4x8 soccer goals assembled with four vertical posts and a mesh net, with the "Sport Nets" logo shown on a red cloth cover on the front posts of the product. The soccer goals have been sold online at

Amazon since 2017, and at hitrunsteal and sportnets since 2021, for between $43 and $150.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the soccer goals immediately and to dispose of them. CPSC urges consumers not to buy the soccer goals. If you own one, do not sell it or give it away.



