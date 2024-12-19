Sal Longo Acquires Zing Green Products, Expands Into New Green Product Lines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSWEGO, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sal Longo, former owner of Northern Safety Company, has acquired Zing Green Products, a leading provider of sustainable safety solutions. Zing Green Products, originally founded by Tom Prinzing in 2007 as a consulting firm, began eco-friendly safety products in 2009. The company is known for producing lockout/tagout products, safety signs, HazCom GHS solutions, and other safety essentials, with the majority of products made in the USA. This marks a new chapter for Zing Green Products as Longo aims to expand its product lines, focusing on eco-friendly and complementary safety solutions. Tom Prinzing will remain with Zing as the company President.

Commitment

to

Sustainability

and

Third-Party

Verification

Zing Green Products has built a reputation for sustainability, with more than 80% of its products made from eco-friendly, post-consumer recycled materials. To back the legitimacy of its green claims, Zing's products are third-party verified, ensuring customers can trust their purchases meet high environmental standards. As green purchasing becomes more prevalent, this third-party verification provides companies with the assurance that they are getting certified, eco-friendly safety solutions. "The demand for certified green products is growing rapidly," said Prinzing. "Years ago, only a few companies certified green products, but today, there are hundreds, and verification has become essential."

Sal

Longo's

Vision

for

Growth

Sal

Longo, who founded Northern Safety in Frankfort, NY, in 1983, brings decades of safety industry experience to his new venture. He expressed his enthusiasm for the future, saying, "I'm excited to build on the strong foundation Tom created with Zing Green Products. We see significant potential in expanding the product line to offer more green PPE options while meeting the growing demand for environmentally responsible safety products."

Tom

Prinzing's

Confidence

in

the

Transition

Prinzing

shared

his

confidence

in

Longo's

vision:

"Sal's experience and success in the safety sector make him the ideal person to lead Zing into its next phase of growth. I look forward to seeing how he will further the company's mission of providing high-quality, sustainable safety products."

Looking

Ahead

With the acquisition now complete, Zing Green Products will continue to operate from its headquarters in Oswego, IL. Customers can expect the same commitment to sustainability and safety, along with an expanded product range that reflects the company's dedication to eco-friendly innovation.

About

Zing

Green

Products

Founded

in

2007,

Zing

Green

Products

is

a

leading

provider

of

sustainable

safety

solutions.

The company

specializes

in

manufacturing

eco-friendly

lockout/tagout

devices,

safety

signs,

HazCom GHS products, and other safety essentials, with over 80% of its offerings made from post-consumer recycled materials. Committed to environmental responsibility and workplace safety, Zing Green Products is dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainable products that meet rigorous safety standards. Headquartered in Oswego, IL, Zing continues to innovate and expand its product line to meet the growing demand of safety-conscious businesses. For more information, visit



