How to activate BharatPe Shield & safeguard your UPI transactions in five easy steps

Bengaluru – 19 December, 2024:

BharatPe, a leader in digital payment solutions, has proudly launched BharatPe Shield, a robust fraud protection plan designed to ensure the safety and security of UPI transactions.

Known for its innovative approach, BharatPe enables seamless and secure digital transactions, helping drive financial inclusion and convenience.

What is BharatPe Shield?

BharatPe UPI Shield is a comprehensive fraud protection plan designed to secure UPI transactions. It ensures the safety of digital payments by protecting users against risks such as phishing attacks, unauthorized transactions, and device-related losses. With BharatPe UPI Shield, customers can enjoy a seamless and secure payment experience, knowing their transactions are safeguarded against evolving digital fraud threats.

How to Enable BharatPe UPI Shield

Activating BharatPe Shield is simple and user-friendly. Follow these steps:

1. Download the BharatPe UPI App: Available on the Play Store

2. Activate BharatPe UPI ID: Users will find the BharatPe Shield option on the app homepage.

3. Complete Your First Transaction: Once the first transaction using BharatPe UPI ID is complete, users become eligible for BharatPe Shield which is free for the first month.

4. Provide Your Email ID: Enter your email ID to activate the program.

5. Receive Plan Details: Plan details will be shared via email and can also be viewed on the BharatPe App.

How BharatPe UPI Shield Works

● Program Duration: The protection plan remains active for 30 days from the date of activation. Following this free period, users can continue the service at an affordable fee of ₹19 per month.

● Activation Timeline: The plan activates immediately upon purchase.

● Raising a Claim: Users can raise a claim through the BharatPe App via call or chat.

Why Choose BharatPe Shield?

With BharatPe Shield, users can transact with confidence, knowing that their payments are protected by a reliable and hassle-free security program.







