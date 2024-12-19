The campaign focuses on emphasizing All-Weather ACs for diverse weather conditions. Educates consumers of benefits of All Weather Hot & Cold ACs.

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 19, 2024: Voltas, India’s undisputed leader in Cooling Products and India’s No. 1 AC brand, from the house of TATA, has announced the revival of its iconic All-Weather winter campaign in the states of North India primarily on Digital platforms & Radio, to create traction for its All-Weather Hot & Cold AC proposition, while emphasizing its suitability for diverse weather conditions. As the first brand to introduce the concept of All-Weather Air Conditioners more than a decade back, Voltas is keen to redefine the market once again with a targeted winter campaign aimed at North India, a region where the need for heating solutions is paramount in winters.

This revitalized campaign raises the pitch for the Voltas All-Weather Hot & Cold ACs, positioning it as the ideal comfort solution across all seasons, particularly in winters. The standout benefits of the product include intelligent heating for extreme winters, active dehumidification for monsoons and maintaining optimal moisture levels for enhanced comfort during winters. Further due to its more effective and uniform heating, it saves more energy as compared to traditional room heaters. So, whether the consumer wants to beat the heat in summer or stay warm in winter, Voltas All-Weather ACs can deliver optimal comfort and convenience.

Commenting on the campaign, Deba Ghoshal, Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited, said, “With the reintroduction of our favourite protagonist, Mr. Murthy, during the launch of our Smart Air AC campaign earlier this year; we thought now is the best time to reintroduce our All- Weather campaign, this winter. Voltas has the highest brand equity in the cooling and comfort space, and leads the market in ACs. By combining innovation and consumer-centric benefits, Voltas has always redefined comfort while ensuring a smarter and more energy-efficient choice for its customers. This campaign not only underlines the versatility of Voltas All-Weather ACs but also demonstrates the brand's commitment to addressing seasonal needs with superior technology, in an interesting manner.”



Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North), spoke about the campaign and said, “After a long sabbatical, this year Murthy came back in a refreshing summer campaign that propelled Voltas' brand growth to new heights. But what was equally joyous was to see how much people had missed Murthy. Everyone started remembering all the Murthy stories from the past. So as a treat to our consumers, and on very popular demand, we’re bring bringing them back.”





