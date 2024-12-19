Milesight GDPR-Compliant People Counting Series Sensor - Elevating Space Intelligence With Milesight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milesight GDPR-Compliant People Sensing Series

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Smarter Holiday Season with MilesightAs the world embraces smarter workplaces, retail and enhanced building management systems, one key factor remains at the forefront: ensuring data privacy. Milesight's People Counting Series sensors deliver cutting-edge AI-powered while adhering to the stringent standards of GDPR compliance. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and privacy, Milesight is redefining how people counting solutions can transform modern spaces.While traditional people counting focuses on tracking numbers, Milesight's approach goes deeper with people sensing solutions. By understanding "who people are" within a space-their behaviors, interactions, and needs-Milesight empowers organizations to shape environments that better serve those individuals. This shift from counting to sensing highlights the potential to create spaces that are not only efficient but also responsive to the dynamic nature of human activity. Whether in offices, retail stores, or public venues, people sensing allows for more tailored and meaningful adaptations, ensuring spaces are designed to truly meet the needs of their occupants.Why GDPR Compliance Matters in People Counting?The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a landmark regulation established by the European Union to safeguard individuals' personal data and privacy. This legislation is particularly crucial for businesses operating in the EU, where stringent data protection standards must be met. For people counting systems, GDPR compliance ensures that sensitive data is processed securely, transparently, and without compromising individual rights. Milesight's People Counting Series sensors are designed with privacy-first principles, offering businesses peace of mind while meeting regulatory requirements. Furthermore, GDPR compliance strengthens Milesight's efforts to promote its retail-focused VS solutions in European markets, aligning with local standards and customer expectations.Introducing Milesight's People Counting SeriesMilesight's People Counting Series features advanced sensors, each tailored to meet different needs in occupancy and traffic monitoring:VS121 AI Workplace Occupancy SensorPerfect for smart offices, this sensor provides precise real-time occupancy data, enabling businesses to optimize space utilization and enhance employee comfort. It employs advanced AI algorithms to detect occupancy without capturing identifiable information.Product Highlights:●LoRaWAN® & PoE Versions for Broader Applications●Up to 95% Industry-Leading Accuracy●100% Anonymous Detection (Compliant with GDPR)●Smart People Flow Analysis●Smart U-Turn Detection●Ultra Large Detection Area●Maximum 16 Detection Regions●Device Management & Application DevelopmentVS125 AI Stereo Vision People CounterIdeal for retail and public spaces, this sensor uses stereo vision and AI to deliver unparalleled accuracy in people counting. Whether managing foot traffic or analyzing visitor behavior, this solution supports decision-making with reliable data.Product Highlights:●Mighty Bi-Directional & Regional People Counting●Industry-Leading Accuracy of up to 99.8%●Advanced Binocular Technology and Deep Learning AI●AI-Extended Attribution Recognition●0Lux Ultra Low Light Performance●Compliant with GDPR●16 Devices Stitching for Wide Coverage●Extendable Performance with Rich Interfaces●User-Friendly Remote ManagementVS133 AI ToF People Counting SensorUtilizing Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology, this sensor excels in high-traffic areas like airports and malls. It provides real-time data while maintaining robust privacy safeguards, ensuring compliance in diverse environments.Product Highlights:●Line Crossing & Regional People Counting●Staff Detection and Adults/Children Differentiation●Insightful Group Counting●Advanced Heat Map●100% Anonymous Detection (GDPR Compliant)●Industry-Leading 99.8% Accuracy●Extendable Multi-Device Stitching●Device Management & Application DevelopmentVS135 Ultra ToF People CounterDesigned for ultra-high accuracy, this sensor is the ultimate solution for detailed occupancy monitoring. Its precision and GDPR compliance make it ideal for complex environments where every count matters.Product Highlights:●Bi-Directional People Counting●Regional People Counting & Dwell Time●6.5M High Ceiling Mounting Version Available●IP65 Rated Waterproof Protection●Ultra High Accuracy of 99.8%●100% Anonymous Detection (GDPR Compliant)●Radar Based ESG Friendly Working Mode●Staff Detection & Adults/Children Differentiation●Insightful Group Counting & Advanced Heat Map●Extendable Multi-Device StitchingWhy Choose Milesight for People Counting?Milesight's People Counting Series proves that technology can be both smart and secure. By combining innovative AI solutions with a commitment to privacy, we're helping businesses create efficient, sustainable, and people-centric environments. Our products have already been deployed by over 1,500 retailers across Europe, covering a vast majority of the region. With GDPR compliance at its core, the People Counting Series is the perfect partner for organizations ready to embrace the future of intelligent spaces. With GDPR compliance at its core, the People Counting Series is the perfect partner for organizations ready to embrace the future of intelligent spaces.Accuracy and ReliabilityAI-powered algorithms and advanced sensor technologies ensure high precision.Privacy by DesignGDPR compliance is embedded into every product, protecting individual rights.Versatile ApplicationsFrom workplaces to malls, our sensors cater to diverse environments.Seamless IntegrationEasy to deploy and integrate into existing IoT systems, delivering actionable insights.Applications of GDPR-Compliant People CountingRetail OptimizationAnalyze customer flow to enhance store layouts and boost sales performance.Smart WorkplacesOptimize workspace layouts and improve employee well-being with real-time occupancy insights.Public SpacesManage crowd control effectively while respecting visitor privacy.Energy EfficiencyTailor energy usage to occupancy levels, reducing costs and environmental impact.

IVETE HUANG

Xiamen Milesight IoT Co., Ltd.

+86 592 508 5280

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Milesight People Sensing - A Fresh Debut, Sensing Everything!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.