Turkish prefabricated building starts fourth chapter of steel housing plan in France

Turkish prefabricated building firm Karmod has declared the beginning of the fourth chapter of its steel campaign in Dijon, France, based on a statement on Thursday.



Ziya Yanik, Karmod’s international trade leader, stated that the firm seeks to achieve a significant part in the French steel housing market.



“While the preference for earthquake-resistant steel houses in Türkiye is significantly behind that of European countries, we see that steel housing usage rates are around 30 percent in countries like France and Germany, compared to just 2.5 percent in our country,” Yanik noted.



Emphasizing the significance of steel housing in Turkey, which sits in an earthquake-prone area, Yanik stressed the demand to rise the approval volume of steel housing to guarantee harmless living places.



“Despite the interest sparked after the recent Kahramanmaras earthquake, the preference for steel housing in Turkey is still insufficient,” he added.



Yanik further underscored supervisory and consciousness issues as major problems.



“The lack of familiarity with steel housing models and the absence of regulatory frameworks hinder growth in this area. To address this, we need legal adjustments and enhanced educational opportunities. For example, the inclusion of steel structure education in civil engineering departments at universities is crucial,” he noted.

