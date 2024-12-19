Automotive Radar Market Statistics, Demand & Latest Updates, Report From 2025 To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Automotive radar is a key in modern vehicles, designed to enhance safety and enable advanced driving features. It uses waves to detect and track objects around the vehicle, such as other cars, pedestrians, and obstacles. By measuring the distance, speed, and direction of these objects, radar supports critical functionalities like adaptive control, collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, and parking assistance. As evolve towards greater autonomy, radar plays a pivotal role in enabling semi-autonomous and fully autonomous driving systems.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for vehicle safety and autonomous driving features drivers the global market

With heightened consumer awareness and stricter government regulations aimed at safer roadways, automakers are adopting radar technology to enhance advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and facilitate the shift toward fully autonomous vehicles. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent safety standards to address growing safety concerns. For instance, the European Union's Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) mandates the inclusion of advanced safety features, such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane-keeping assist, in all new vehicles.

Radar technology is integral to these systems, ensuring precise detection of obstacles and pedestrians across various driving conditions. A notable example is Volvo's partnership with the Swedish Transport Agency. By equipping vehicles with radar-powered ADAS, Volvo is supporting Sweden's ambitious goal of eliminating road fatalities, targeting zero deaths by 2050. As safety regulations become more rigorous, the demand for automotive radar systems is poised for substantial growth.

Integration with emerging technologies creates tremendous opportunities

A major trend driving the automotive radar market is the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML. These innovations enhance radar systems by enabling smarter decision-making, real-time object detection, and improved functionality in complex environments. For example, in 2024, Aptiv, a global leader in technology, incorporated AI-powered radar sensors into its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), significantly boosting vehicle safety features. This advancement enables highly accurate detection of obstacles and pedestrians, even in challenging conditions like low visibility.

Another transformative opportunity lies in combining radar technology with 5G connectivity. Companies such as NXP Semiconductors are developing radar systems capable of real-time communication with other vehicles and infrastructure. This integration enhances traffic coordination and safety, marking a pivotal step toward intelligent transportation systems. As radar technology evolves alongside AI and 5G, the demand for these sophisticated solutions is expected to surge, creating substantial growth opportunities within the automotive sector.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly in the Automotive Radar Market due to the growing automotive production within the region, particularly in China, Japan, and India. China is a prime player that is investing heavily in autonomous vehicles and advanced technologies, which increases the demand for radar systems.

Similarly, India is adopting ADAS at a rapid pace for safety reasons on the roads, especially in densely populated and congested areas. The demand for enhancing the safety standards of vehicles, including radar-based systems, is expected to increase in the APAC region with an escalating pace of urbanization and increasing disposable incomes.

Key Highlights



The global automotive radar market size was valued at USD 6.44 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 8.21 billion in 2025 to reach USD 56.93 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% for the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on range ,the long-range radar segment is likely to have a substantial market share.

Based on frequency ,the 77 GHz frequency segment would be the most prominent.

By engine type ,the Electric vehicle segment would witness the highest growth rate.

By vehicle type ,the passenger cars segment is expected to be the largest in the market.

Based on application ,the ACC and AEB segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Robert Bosch GmbHContinental AGDenso CorporationValeoZF Friedrichshafen AGHELLA GmbH & Co. KGaAAutoliv Inc.Infineon Technologies AGTexas Instruments IncorporatedNXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

In July 2024 , Aptiv PLC unveiled a new radar sensor system designed for Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles. The system enhanced imaging capabilities and a significantly greater range, designed to support fully autonomous navigation in urban environments.

Segmentation

By RangeLong Range RadarMedium & Short Range RadarBy Frequency2X-GHz7X-GHzBy EngineICEElectricBy VehiclePassenger CarsCommercial VehiclesBy ApplicationsAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC)Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)Blind Spot Detection (BSD)Forward Collision Warning SystemIntelligent Park AssistOther ADAS systems