Over 1,000 Cameras Installed Across Srinagar To Curb Traffic Violations: CEO Smart City

Speaking with reporters, the CEO said that cameras are designed to capture various traffic violations, including seatbelt and helmet non-compliance, mobile phone usage while driving, and jumping traffic signals.

He said that in the coming days, the system will also track speed violations.“On the first day of operations, approximately 102 challans were issued. Once a vehicle's number plate is captured, a challan is automatically generated, and the driver is required to follow the payment procedure,” he said, as per new agency KNO.

He said that ITMS is fully operational at 33 of the 66 junctions, and due to some technical issues, the remaining signals are not yet functional.“Efforts are underway to resolve these problems step by step, with full functionality expected soon”, the CEO said.

The ITMS uses advanced technology, such as high-resolution cameras and radar sensors, to monitor intersections and highways.

By collecting real-time data and analysing it through advanced computer algorithms, ITMS provides instant insights into traffic violations and patterns.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now