Youth Learn The Power Of Human Rights At Nashville Workshop

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 19th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Last Saturday, dozens of young people gathered at the Church of Scientology in Nashville for an engaging and impactful human rights workshop. Designed to educate and empower, the event introduced attendees to the 30 human rights as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The featured public service announcements (PSAs) from Youth for Human Rights International, a global nonprofit dedicated to teaching human rights education. These dynamic videos brought each human right to life, sparking meaningful discussions among participants. Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology, delivered the presentation, guiding attendees through the material and encouraging them to consider how these rights can be applied in their daily lives.

“Understanding human rights is the first step to creating a better world,” said Brinker.“When young people know their rights, they are better equipped to stand up for themselves and others.”

Children were particularly inspired by the workshop. Many eagerly asked questions, exploring ways they could help spread awareness and make a difference in their communities. At the conclusion of the event, attendees enthusiastically grabbed extra copies of What Are Human Rights? booklets to share with friends and neighbors.

The Church of Scientology in Nashville frequently hosts events aimed at improving the community and supporting initiatives that promote human rights. This workshop, held in honor of International Human Rights Day, reflects the Church's commitment to fostering a culture of equality and understanding.

For more information about upcoming events or to learn more about Youth for Human Rights, visit or the local human rights chapter, Tennessee United for Human Rights at .