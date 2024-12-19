Number of foreign visitors to Japan exceeds 33 million in 11 months

(MENAFN) Japan experienced a remarkable surge in foreign visitors during the January-November 2024 period, with government estimates indicating that the total exceeded 33 million. This milestone represents a new annual record, fueled by a booming industry and the favorable exchange rates brought about by a weak yen. The significant influx of travelers highlights the strong global interest in Japan as a top destination.



According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of foreign visitors during this period reached 33,379,900, surpassing the previous full-year record of 31.88 million set in 2019. The latest figures underline the robust recovery of Japan's tourism sector, which has rebounded strongly from the challenges posed by the pandemic in recent years. The achievement also reflects a growing appetite among international travelers to explore Japan's rich culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.



In November alone, Japan welcomed 3.18 million foreign visitors, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 30.6 percent. This surge underscores a sustained trend of growth in the tourism sector, as every month in 2024 recorded a year-on-year rise of at least 30 percent. The consistent increase suggests a broad-based recovery in international travel demand and Japan's ability to attract tourists from across the globe.



The government’s strategic efforts to promote tourism, coupled with a weaker yen that makes travel more affordable for visitors, have played a key role in achieving these record-breaking numbers. Japan’s vibrant attractions, from historic landmarks to modern cities and seasonal festivals, continue to captivate tourists, solidifying the country's position as one of the world’s premier travel destinations.

