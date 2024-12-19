Net Asset Value Of The Eften United Property Fund As Of 30.11.2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund unit was 10.73 euros at the end of November, increasing by 0.3% over the month. If the fund's in EfTEN Fund AS shares were to be recorded on the basis of net asset value, the EfTEN United Property Fund NAV would be 10.86 euros, up 0.4% month-on-month. The fund earned 84 thousand euros net in November and since the beginning of the year the fund has earned 808 thousand euros in net profit (30 thousand euros during the same period last year).

At the beginning of December, the fund invested almost 70 thousand euros in the EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund, aimed at institutional investors. The investment is used to finance the development projects of an apartment building and an office complex in Vilnius. The term of financing for the office complex is 48 months and the term of financing for the apartment building is 42 months. The interest rate on both loans is over 12%. This is EfTEN United Property Fund's second investment in this fund. In total, EfTEN United Property Fund will invest up to 300 thousand euros (approx. 1.2% of the fund's equity), of which almost a third has been invested to date.

