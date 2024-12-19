Kulgam Encounter: 5 Terrorists Killed In Shootout With Security Forces In J&K

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, December 19, according to officials in Srinagar. The encounter broke out during the early hours of Thursday in the Kadder area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two security personnel were during the operation, which began in the early hours of the day.

The encounter followed a cordon and search operation launched in the Behibagh area of Kadder, based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

The operation escalated into a firefight when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who then retaliated.

"Bodies of five terrorists are lying in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet," the official added. Also Read | Bodies of two village defence guards killed in terror attack recovered in Kishtwar

Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that the terrorists opened a "heavy volume" of fire when challenged by the security forces.

"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it said in a post on X. Also Read | J&K news: Terrorist killed as encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla

On December 3, a terrorist named Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed during an ongoing operation with security forces in Srinagar district. According to the police, Bhat was involved in the killing of civilians in Gagangir, Ganderbal, as well as several other terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19, according to official sources.

The officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the meeting will primarily focus on critical security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also attend the meeting, which aims to review strategies to ensure peace and stability in the region.

(With agency inputs)