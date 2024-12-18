Orange Bank & Trust Company Welcomes James J. Landy As New Business Development Consultant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landy, former CEO of Hudson Valley Bank, to help drive growth, enhance client services in Yonkers and beyond

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 132 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of James J. Landy as Business Development Consultant. Landy will also serve as Chairman of the Bank's newly formed Yonkers Business Development Council.

The strategic appointment underscores the Bank's commitment to driving growth and enhancing client services across Westchester County. Landy will collaborate closely with the senior management team at Orange Bank & Trust, with a focus on securing new business opportunities and strengthening relationships with new and existing clients.

“Jim's extensive experience and deep-rooted connections in the Westchester business community make him a highly regarded figure in the region,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orange Bank & Trust Company.“His expertise and client-focused approach perfectly align with our vision, and we are confident that his insights will enable us to provide even more customized services to clients across Yonkers and beyond."

Landy is a lifelong Yonkers resident and a veteran local banker with nearly four decades at Hudson Valley Bank, including 14 years as its leader in the roles of President and CEO, then Chairman. Landy previously served on the Board of Directors of both Sterling National Bank and Webster Bank.

“I'm delighted to join Mike, Joe Ruhl and his team to build upon Orange Bank & Trust's strong reputation,” said Landy.“My career has afforded me the privilege of working closely with banks across Westchester, equipping me with the skills to bridge the gap between financial and commercial services, and enabling clients to navigate the complexities of their business needs. I look forward to contributing to the Bank's ongoing success and its impact on the business success of our region.”

Landy serves as Chairman of St. Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, Chairman of the Board of Stewards of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick in Westchester County, and Chairman of the Board of the Yonkers Housing Authority. Long active in affordable housing, he is also Vice Chairman of the Sisters of Charity Housing, and President of St. Joseph's Housing Corporation and Sacred Heart Housing Corporation and its affiliates. Landy is a graduate of Manhattan College and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

AVP Marketing Officer

Orange Bank & Trust Company

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at