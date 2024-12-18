AVITA Medical To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, today announced that Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On SkinTM Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. In the United States, AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and CohealyxTM, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GOTM, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

