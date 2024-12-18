Berger Montague Is The Top Antitrust Law Firm In Class Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Berger Montague, the national plaintiffs' law firm, has recovered more compensation in antitrust class actions settlements as lead counsel than any other law firm in the country during a fourteen year period ending in 2023, according to the Antitrust Annual Report: Class Actions in Court published in December 2024 by Center for Litigation and Courts at the University of California College of the Law San Francisco and The Huntington National Bank.

"The detailed empirical analysis contained in this report can be an invaluable tool to get the full view of the antitrust landscape," said Berger Montague Shareholder, report co-author, and University of California College of the Law San Francisco Professor Joshua P. Davis. "We gathered data from 2009-2023, and reported an assortment of information, including the number of antitrust class action complaints filed in federal court, the average amount of time they took to reach settlement, mean and median recoveries, the attorneys' fees and costs awarded, and the total settlement amounts achieved in each case and by each firm," said Mr. Davis.

"We are proud of being recognized for our success in vindicating the rights of thousands of people, workers, and small business harmed by cartels and monopolies," said Berger Montague Chairman Eric Cramer. "We have assembled an incredible team comprised of some of the most talented and experienced antitrust professionals in the country, and it is that resource that has powered our success," said Mr. Cramer, who Co-Chairs the firm's antitrust department.

Co-Chair of Berger Montague's antitrust department, Caitlin Coslett, added "Part of the reason for our sustained success over more than fifty years is that we are always on the lookout for new talent, whether from right out of law school, the government, or other firms."

Berger Montague obtained over $9 billion in aggregate for its clients in antitrust class actions settlements from 2009-2023. That is more than any other law firm in the nation. The firm averaged over $102.6 million per settlement based on 88 cases. Included among these is the $6.2B in aggregate settlement in the In Re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, the most of any case reaching final approval in 2023 and the most in any case tracked by the report since 2009.

is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. The firm is active in the fields of antitrust, commercial litigation, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For more than 50 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $60 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

