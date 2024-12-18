NTT DATA And Kinaxis Collaborate To Transform Supply Chain Modernization

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NTT DATA Japan , a part of NTT Group, and a trusted innovator of IT and business services, has partnered with Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, as a systems integrator and value-added reseller. One of Japan's largest IT providers, NTT DATA Japan will champion the Kinaxis customer-first strategy and provide distinguished expertise from consultation, integration and delivery, through to customer support, helping global chains become more intelligent and efficient.

“We understand the power of transformation and continually invest in innovative technologies and a strong partner network,” said Kazuhiro Ikeda, head of consulting sector, enterprise business unit at NTT DATA Japan. “We're excited to collaborate with Kinaxis to deliver tailored solutions that help organizations enhance their digital operations and transform their supply chain orchestration, driving efficiency and growth.”

The Kinaxis PartnerLink program continues to expand with regional specialists who offer tailored customer implementation support services for individual market requirements. With NTT DATA's decades of experience in digital transformation, the partnership will bring a wealth of tailored capabilities and services to the Japanese market.

“With a shared vision of a sustainable future, where technology and innovation empower people, clients and communities, NTT DATA Japan is an ideal partner,” said Conrad Mandala, executive vice president, go to market & strategic operations, global partner organization at Kinaxis. “Their commitment to excellence in modernizing digital workplace operations and driving client success is remarkable. We look forward to working together to deliver outstanding results that elevate client experiences.”

The Kinaxis PartnerLink program – which includes system integrators, cloud partners, solution extension partners, and value-added resellers – forms a robust ecosystem of organizations united in the belief that end-to-end supply chain orchestration accelerates strategic transformation and optimizes global supply chains. In 2024 the Kinaxis partner ecosystem grew by 33 partners, with representation from each of our region's NAM, EMEA, and APAC.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

