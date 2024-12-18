David Shiner Of Shiner Law Group Hosts FJA CLE Webinar On Civil Remedy Notices, Empowering Attorneys To Hold Insurance Companies Accountable

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On Friday, December 6, 2024, David Shiner, Founding Partner of Shiner Law Group, P.A., a Florida personal injury firm, and Florida Justice Association (FJA) member of the Board of Directors, hosted and moderated an FJA-sponsored continuing education (CLE) webinar focused on Civil Remedy Notices (CRN) which are used to notify insurance companies of alleged bad actions and statutory violations.

This engaging and educational session provided attorneys with vital insights into the effective use of CRNs within Florida's legal landscape.

Two of the lawyers who presented at the CRN webinar, Stratton Smiley and Joseph Mendelsohn, are current trial lawyers at Shiner Law Group, P.A.

Together, Mr. Smiley and Mr. Mendelsohn addressed some of the best practices and strategies to both navigate and utilize CRNs successfully.

"I am honored to have been given the opportunity to host this important CLE discussion for the Florida Justice Association," said David Shiner.

"Civil Remedy Notices are a critical component in the fight for justice and a tool in holding insurance companies accountable for not doing 'what is right.'

It was a privilege to share this platform with Stratton Smiley, Joseph Mendelsohn, and the other excellent attorneys who brought invaluable experience, insight, and perspective to the table.

I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Todd Michaels, FJA President, for trusting me with this opportunity to lead such a significant event."



Stratton Smiley, one of the webinar's featured speakers, shared his enthusiasm about the event: "Being part of this FJA webinar is a tremendous opportunity to share knowledge and help empower attorneys to use CRNs more effectively.

It's an honor to speak alongside such dedicated and skilled legal professionals."

Joseph Mendelsohn echoed the sentiment: "I'm thrilled to contribute to this webinar and engage with colleagues who are committed to advancing justice.

This is an important chance to discuss the nuances of CRNs and foster a deeper understanding of their application."

Recordings and materials from the CLE session are available for FJA members on the Florida Justice Association's website.

The FJA is an organization comprised of members of the legal community that is dedicated to strengthening and upholding Florida's civil justice system and protecting the rights of Florida's citizens and consumers.

The FJA works in the legislative, political, and public arenas to ensure that Floridians know and understand the importance of their rights to justice, and that their rights are safeguarded and protected.

