AMAZON TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE IN ATLANTA

Workers Prepared to Picket at Critical Facility

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters at the DGT8 facility in Atlanta have voted unanimously to authorize a strike after the corporate giant refused to recognize their union and begin negotiations for a first contract.

"If Amazon Teamsters are forced onto the picket line, it's because the company has failed its workforce," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Amazon workers want to earn a good living, have decent care, and be safe on the job. They are done with the disrespect, and if Amazon keeps pushing them, they will push them to strike."

The Teamsters Union represents nearly 10,000 Amazon workers at 10 facilities throughout the United States. Workers at eight of these facilities have now authorized strikes.

Across the country, a movement is growing among Amazon's workers to take control of their futures by unionizing with the Teamsters.

"This is why we joined the Teamsters in the first place," said Gregory Dunn, a worker at DGT8. "If we don't fight Amazon's greed now, they'll think they can get away with anything."

At facilities nationwide, Amazon has broken the law by refusing to recognize their unionized workers and bargain for a labor agreement. By ignoring the Dec. 15 deadline set by the Teamsters to come to the table and negotiate a contract, Amazon has set itself up to face large-scale labor actions during the busy holiday season.

