Archwest Appoints Former Corevest Executive Tuan Pham As Chief Marketing Officer To Expand Its Platform And Enhance Client Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Archwest is a premier direct lender to residential investors nationwide





Archwest hires BPL veteran Tuan Pham as Chief Marketing Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archwest Capital ("Archwest"), a premier direct lender specializing in business-purpose financing for residential real estate investors, today announced the appointment of Tuan Pham as Chief Marketing Officer. Pham, a seasoned leader in the business-purpose lending (BPL) sector, brings over 23 years of experience in marketing, branding, and client engagement, most recently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer of Dunmor.

Previously, Pham led as Chief Marketing Officer of CoreVest, where he played a crucial role in helping the company exceed $20 billion in loans by applying a diverse range of marketing, communications, and business development strategies to connect with clients and prospects. He was also instrumental in developing the company's customer experience portal and leading marketing technology innovations. His strategic approach to client acquisition and retention, paired with his leadership in tech-driven solutions, makes him a key addition to Archwest as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Tuan's deep industry knowledge will accelerate our marketing efforts and further elevate visibility for our brand.

Post this

"Tuan's proven track record of building top-performing marketing teams and driving exceptional client experiences aligns perfectly with Archwest's goals,"

said Shawn Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Archwest.

"His deep industry knowledge will accelerate our marketing efforts and further elevate visibility for our brand and innovative suite of diversified lending products."

"I have long admired Tuan's leadership and innovative approach," added Tricia Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of Archwest. "We are excited to collaborate with him as we expand our client base and continue to deliver outstanding service to our borrowers and broker partners."

"I am honored to join Archwest, a company that places a strong emphasis on people, technology, and innovation," said Pham. "I look forward to optimizing our national reach and marketing functions to drive impactful business development efforts and enhance the overall customer journey."

About Archwest Capital

Archwest Capital is a national direct lender focused on providing business purpose financing secured by residential, multifamily, and mixed-use properties. As bankers, lawyers and real estate entrepreneurs, the founders of Archwest have created and operated multiple firms in the past two decades that have managed more than $8 billion of assets and originated more than $3 billion of business purpose loans. Their deep experience and national reach have culminated in the formation of Archwest, which provides a comprehensive suite of diversified lending products, including fix and flip, bridge, construction, rental, and multifamily loans. Since 2022, Archwest has helped investors meet the need for increased housing across the nation, providing direct capital solutions throughout the development process, from ground-up to light/heavy rehab to stabilization, in addition to offering flexible permanent financing alternatives to agency commercial products. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact

Tuan Pham

[email protected]

(714) 206-2585

SOURCE Archwest Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED