(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global commercial market

size is estimated to grow by USD 384.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Growing commercial sector globally

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing marketing initiatives. However,

rising emphasis on remote work and shopping poses a challenge. Key market players include Atlas Technical Consultants LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Dalian Wanda Group, DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Onni Contracting Ltd., Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, and WeWork Inc..







Commercial Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 384.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Atlas Technical Consultants LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Dalian Wanda Group, DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Onni Contracting Ltd., Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, and WeWork Inc.

Market Driver

In the commercial real estate sector, integrated marketing communication strategies are gaining popularity. Vendors utilize various channels like newspapers, magazines, TV, and social media to sell their products. Creating TV ad campaigns is followed by internet pre-roll, social media, blogging, and interactive websites. Social media, particularly visual content, boosts customer engagement and brand communities. Vendors use Instagram to showcase product ideas and attract customers. The trend of increasing marketing initiatives is expected to fuel the growth of the global commercial real estate market.



The commercial real estate market is experiencing significant changes, with several key trends emerging. E-commerce is driving the demand for larger distribution and fulfillment centers. Manufacturing spaces are also in high demand due to the reshoring trend. Office spaces are adapting to the new normal with flexible work arrangements and increased focus on health and safety. The logistics sector is seeing a surge in demand due to the increase in e-commerce sales. Commercial real estate commissions are expected to increase due to the high demand and competition. Spaces with convenient locations and access to transportation are in high demand. The use of technology is becoming increasingly important in the commercial real estate industry. The market is also seeing an increase in coworking spaces and serviced offices. Smart buildings and energy efficiency are also becoming important trends in commercial real estate.



Market Challenges



The shift towards online shopping and remote work has significantly impacted the commercial real estate market. Traditional retail spaces and office buildings face decreased demand due to this trend. Businesses are adapting by incorporating co-working spaces, flexible workspaces, and virtual collaboration technologies. This transition challenges the conventional commercial real estate models, particularly traditional office spaces. The focus on e-commerce and remote work may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The commercial real estate market faces several challenges in today's business environment. Economic conditions, commissions, spaces, and technologies are key factors influencing this sector. Economic conditions, such as interest rates and economic stability, impact the demand for commercial properties. Commissions, a significant cost for property buyers and sellers, can affect profitability. Spaces, including office, retail, and industrial, require specific considerations due to changing business trends. Technologies, like virtual tours and online leasing platforms, impact how properties are marketed and managed. Additionally, off-market deals, client relationships, and location are essential elements in the commercial real estate market. Devaluation of assets, vacancies, and competition are other challenges that industry professionals must address.

Segment Overview

This commercial real estate market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offices

1.2 Retail

1.3 Leisure 1.4 Industrial and others



2.1 Rental

2.2 Lease 2.3 Sales



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offices- The offices segment in commercial real estate is experiencing growth due to shifting work trends and corporate needs. Flexible arrangements, hybrid models, and technology usage influence the demand for contemporary, adaptable, and technologically advanced workspaces. Co-working spaces like Regus and WeWork provide flexible solutions, while companies such as Google and Amazon invest in innovative office designs. The offices end-user segment is projected to expand from 2024 to 2028, reflecting the evolving workspace landscape. This transformation offers opportunities and challenges for the global commercial real estate market, leading to moderate growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic commercial real estate sector, businesses in retail and hospitality, as well as boutique operations, are embracing technology to stay competitive. GST implementation and the Smart Cities Mission are driving the adoption of IT solutions, enabling virtual property tours and streamlined lease agreements. Artificial intelligence and technology development are transforming commercial real estate, with smart offices and coworking spaces gaining popularity. Industrial and logistics sectors are also leveraging technology to optimize operations and meet the demands of business owners. The market encompasses conventional offices, multifamily properties, and commercial spaces, offering flexibility for businesses to choose the best fit for their needs. The real estate consultancy sector plays a crucial role in guiding businesses through the complexities of the market, ensuring they make informed decisions on lease, sale, and office space acquisitions.

Market Research Overview

The commercial real estate market encompasses various types of properties used for business purposes, such as offices, retail spaces, warehouses, and industrial buildings. This market is subject to economic conditions, location, and demand factors. Technology plays a significant role in commercial real estate, with smart buildings and virtual tours offering enhanced user experiences. Spaces are designed to be flexible and adaptable to changing business needs. Devaluation of assets is a concern during economic downturns, while vacancies and occupancy rates impact market performance. Offices are transitioning to flexible work arrangements, while retail spaces face challenges from e-commerce. Infrastructure improvements and government policies can influence market trends. Overall, the commercial real estate market is dynamic and complex, requiring in-depth analysis and expertise.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Offices



Retail



Leisure

Industrial And Others

Channel



Rental



Lease

Sales

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

