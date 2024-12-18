Shutdown In J&K's Katra To Protest Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Alleging that the ropeway would destroy the livelihoods of local business owners, the Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which claims to represent shopkeepers, pony operators and palanquin owners, led a protest march in the town and demanded that the project be scrapped.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board decided to install the ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find it difficult to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

Wednesday's shutdown disrupted normal life in the town, resulting in reduced vehicular traffic on the roads.

A large rally, backed by various organisations, was held by the Samiti from the Shalimar Park to oppose the ropeway project. Carrying placards and wearing black armbands, protestors raised slogans against the shrine board and the project.

“The Sangharsh Samiti is fighting for our rights as the board is out to snatch the bread and butter of over 60,000 families. Everyone - hoteliers, shopkeepers, pony operators, labourers and transporters - has come out to the streets against the ropeway project. We want the project to be shelved,” Bhupinder Singh Jamwal, president of the Vaishno Devi Trek Mazdoor Union, told reporters.

He added that all political parties and social organisations in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the protest.“We will fight for our rights. We will not tolerate this,” Jamwal asserted.

The leaders of the group announced that five of its members would observe a hunger strike during the day to press for a written assurance from the lieutenant governor or the home minister that the ropeway project would be scrapped.

Former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma, who also joined the rally, said the government had failed to fulfil its commitment to resolve the issue by December 15.

The Samiti had earlier suspended its protests after assurances from local authorities, but the agitation resumed when no action was taken by the district administration, he said.

“They were promised a solution by December 15, but nothing has been done,” Sharma said, adding,“We are not against the shrine board but its ill-conceived project that could devastate both our livelihoods and our religious sentiments.”

