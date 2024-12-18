New Report Shows Airline Cabin Crew Have High Concern Of Lithium-Ion Battery Risks Amid Passenger Awareness Gap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UL Standards & Engagement released a first-of-its-kind report revealing airline cabin crew awareness and perceptions of lithium-ion battery risks onboard. Cabin crew are largely aware of the threat of lithium-ion batteries and feel adequately trained to manage a potential situation. But their preparedness conflicts with passenger awareness, as compared to findings from a ULSE study released in September which examined passenger behavior and incident data from airlines.

“Our research allows us to identify clear opportunities for improvement and, ultimately, a safer flying experience,” said Sayon Deb, director of primary insights.“This year's data shows that while passengers are widely unaware of the risks that lithium-ion batteries pose on airplanes, the personnel tasked with keeping them safe are very familiar and comfortable in the event of an incident. While we are comforted that crew feel prepared to mitigate hazards, we are alarmed by the critical need for passenger education.”

The report surveyed 805 cabin crew members from 11 airlines working across the globe providing a cross-section of the global aviation workforce, mirroring the industry's complex landscape.

Key takeaways from the report include:



Nearly all cabin crew (97%) are very or somewhat aware of the potential for battery thermal runaway compared to just 58% of passengers who stated they are aware of risks associated with thermal runaway. The lack of passenger awareness may be contributing to the nearly nine-in-ten (87%) cabin crew members who expressed they were very or somewhat concerned about an incident occurring on an aircraft.Nearly all (97%) cabin crew members feel that they are adequately prepared for an incident and 94% expressed confidence in their ability to recognize potential battery hazards. However, only 27% feel very confident about passenger safety from a potential incident. With nearly one-quarter (24%) of passengers storing one or more rechargeable products in their checked luggage, there is a risk of thermal runaway incidents going unnoticed and escalating where cabin crew cannot access the item.While cabin crew are generally satisfied (85%) with their airline's specific rules, when asked specifically if they feel airlines should be doing more to ensure lithium-ion battery safety on flights, 37% agreed. Consistent equipment could support greater safety, as 25% of cabin crew reported their airline does not provide fire containment devices (19%) or they are unfamiliar with such equipment (6%). Further, only 46% of cabin crew agreed that airlines are effectively communicating these battery risks with passengers – alerting the need for passenger education.

“Although very unlikely, thermal runaway incidents onboard happen around twice a week and are at the highest point we've seen,” said David Wroth, director of the Thermal Runaway Incident Program at UL Standards & Engagement.

The Thermal Runaway Incident Program, comprised of 35 passenger and cargo airlines, is a voluntary program designed for the aviation industry to better understand the extent of thermal runaway incidents caused by lithium-ion batteries onboard aircraft and how to prepare for, or ideally prevent, future incidents. At present, the database tracks approximately two incidents per week.

“Airlines are playing an active role in working to mitigate the risk of these incidents. Most importantly, airlines are equipping their crew with the knowledge needed to handle a potential lithium-ion battery incident,” continued Wroth.

Through passenger research and focus groups, as well as in-depth interviews with aviation industry professionals, UL Standards & Engagement is recommending three solutions to bolster lithium-ion battery safety on passenger flights. These recommendations include: the development and implementation of robust passenger education initiatives; continued investment in cabin crew training programs; and, prioritization of collaboration and information sharing to identify areas for improvement in current regulations and practices.

UL Standards & Engagement continues to play an active role in mitigating the risk of these incidents through collaboration with the Department of Transportation's Lithium Battery Air Safety Advisory Committee. Along with involvement with key stakeholders and industry leaders, ULSE has developed safety standards that touch the aviation industry including UL 5800, covering airplane containment solutions, and UL 5810 which is currently being developed to help address lithium battery-related hazards in cargo holds.

Read the full report here .

Methodology

These results were primarily taken from a ULSE Insights survey of 805 airline cabin crew members, conducted between June 2024 and August 2024. For margin of sampling error calculation, we conservatively assume a wide range for the target population between 20,000 and 50,000 cabin crew members employed by participating airlines. Under this assumption, at 95% confidence for aggregate results, margin of error is +/- 3.4%. Sampling error is larger for subgroups of the data.

Supplemental results on airline passengers were taken from a separate ULSE Insights survey series of a cumulative 18,153 U.S. adults, conducted between August 2023 and September 2024, are also included in the report. The margin of sampling error at 95% confidence for aggregate results is +/- 0.7%. Sampling error is larger for subgroups of the data. Respondents who fly at least once a year were considered airline passengers.

All studies were designed and formulated by UL Standards & Engagement. Surveys were administered online by BV Insights. As a member of the Insights Association and ESOMAR (the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research), BV Insights adheres to industry ethics and best practices, including maintaining the anonymity of respondents.

As with any survey, sampling error is only one source of possible error. While non-sampling error cannot be accurately calculated, precautionary steps were taken in all phases of the survey design and the collection and processing of the data to minimize its influence.

Note: All numbers are percentages unless otherwise noted. Figures may not total 100% due to rounding.

About ULSE



UL Standards & Engagement is a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships, and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. ULSE enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts, and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Visit ulse.org for more information.

CONTACT: Catie Talenti UL Standards & Engagement