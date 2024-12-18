DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM System Named One Of The 50 Greatest Inventions In 2024 By Popular Science Best Of What's New Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DEWALT is the only tool represented in Popular Science's 2024 Best of What's New Awards; this marks the sixth accolade DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM has received since its unveiling at World of Concrete in January 2024

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:

SWK ) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced that the DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM system

has been named one of the 50 greatest innovations in 2024 by Popular Science's Best of What's New Awards. The award recognizes breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements which help to improve everyday life and shape the future.

The DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM System, made up of six concrete tools, optimizes the workflow of concrete jobsites through electrified products, eliminating the hassles of gas-powered equipment without compromising efficiency and performance.

Continue Reading

The DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM

System, made up of six concrete tools, optimizes the workflow of concrete jobsites through electrified products, eliminating the hassles of gas-powered equipment without compromising efficiency and performance. The DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM Cordless Equipment System can produce up to 60% less CO2e emissions during use versus gas-powered equipment* driving sustainable innovation in the construction industry.*



"Since 1988, Popular Science has honored the innovations changing our world with the Best of What's New Awards," said Annie Colbert, editor-in-chief at Popular Science. "We're thrilled to celebrate the year's groundbreaking ideas that are improving our everyday lives and shaping our futures. From pioneering medical procedures to sustainable engineering solutions, and from advancements in space exploration to jaw-dropping gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2024."

The DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM

Cordless Equipment System is now available across North America and includes a vibrator, backpack vibrator, concrete power screed, rammer, plate compactor, core drill and stand, 554WH battery and 550W charger.

As the only tool manufacturer represented in the program,

Popular Science's

2024 Best of What's New Award is the sixth industry accolade DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM has received since its unveiling at World of Concrete in January 2024.

"The DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM system exemplifies our commitment to relentless innovation and delivering sustainably-minded, high-performance solutions to the pro on the jobsite," said Bill Beck, Tools & Outdoor GM, Chief Growth Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "We thank Popular Science for recognizing DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM as one of the 50 greatest innovations of 2024. At DEWALT we are driven to redefining the future of the construction industry."

Popular Science's

Best of What's New Awards reviews thousands of products each year in search of the top innovations. To learn more about this year's recipients, visit: popsci/technology/best-of-whats-new-2024 .

To learn more about DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM, visit:

.

* - vs. leading competitors, average of individual DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM equipment weighted by lifetime emissions during use; US average grid output emission rates and grid loss based on the US EPA's eGRID2022 database, published Jan. 30, 2024 (epa/egrid); fuel emissions factors based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients for finished motor gasoline, published Sep. 7, 2023 (eia).

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a

Stanley Black

& Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit

or follow DEWALT on

Facebook ,

Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About

Stanley Black

& Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker

(NYSE: SWK )

is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The

Company's

approximately

50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The

Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit:



or follow Stanley Black & Decker on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

LinkedIn

and

X .

SOURCE DEWALT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED