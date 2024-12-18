Russian Troops Attack Kharkiv Again With Molniya Drone, Damaging Shopping Mall

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of December 18, Russian attacked the city of Kharkiv with a Molniya drone. No casualties have been reported.

That is according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, the enemy attacked the Saltivskyi district of the city. The enemy used a Molniya UAV. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries,” he wrote.

Russian troops deployed the Molniya UAV for the first time in their attack on Kharkiv on November 12.

According to Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the strike occurred around 12:00.

Ukraine downs 51 Russian drones, another 30 fail to hit targets

“The shopping mall building's roof was damaged. No casualties have been reported,” Synehubov said.

According to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia uses components made in the People's Republic of China and some Western countries, including Switzerland, the United States, and the Netherlands, in the production of Molniya and Phoenix attack drones.