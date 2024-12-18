Streamline Health® Expands Presence In Texas With 400-Bed Health System For Revid

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oracle partnership enables 400-bed Texas-based health system to leverage RevID's automated charge reconciliation to improve performance

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of RevID with a 400-bed, Oracle Health-EHR based health system with facilities in Western Texas. The deal was closed in partnership with Oracle Health.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID's automated charge reconciliation enables hospitals to capture 100% of earned revenue by eliminating charge capture gaps and accelerates cash flow by ensuring that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide. Enabled by seamless integration with Oracle Health's Soarian billing platform, RevID positions health systems to enhance financial operations by automating and optimizing charge reconciliation processes for greater accuracy and efficiency.

“Texas is home to some of the nation's most forward-thinking healthcare providers, and is an ideal market for continued expansion,” stated Ben Stilwill, Chief Executive Officer.“Our growing partnership with Oracle Health strengthens our ability to deliver pre-bill solutions that seamlessly integrate with leading EHR platforms. We look forward to extending our footprint across Texas and beyond.”

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise.

